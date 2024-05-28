Town of Occoquan Mayor's E-Newsletter Update Irregular, Unscheduled Updates from Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta May 28, 2024

Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade View as Webpage There is still time to register for Occoquan's 2nd Annual "Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade," which will take place this Saturday, June 1, as part of the RiverFest and Craft Show. Design and decorate a river vessel that expresses your creativity -- be it raft, canoe, inflatable, dinghy, kayak, rowboat or other non-motorized craft. Launch at the Occoquan Regional Park site and paddle or row along the coastline of town to Occoquan's footbridge to be judged. The greater portion of registration fees goes toward Occoquan’s Million Mighty Mussel Project in partnership with the Potomac RiverKeeper Network. For more information and to register go to https://www.occoquanfestivals.com/boatparade. (Ignore anything that says you must register by May 24). There are prizes for top places in 6 categories. ﻿********************************** Settled in the middle of the 18th century, the historic riverfront town of Occoquan is home to a variety of historic buildings and an eclectic mix of more than one hundred shops and restaurants. It is particularly well known for its annual spring and fall craft shows. For more information on the town check out its web site at www.occoquanva.gov . Not already receiving this email newsletter regularly? Click here to sign up .

-- End of Issue --

© Earnie Porta, 2024. All rights reserved. Earnie Porta is the Mayor of the Town of Occoquan, Virginia. The Mayor's E-Newsletter Update is a successor publication to both Earnie Porta's E-Newsletter Update as well as his previous Mayor's E-Newsletter Update, the latter of which he published while serving as Mayor from July 2006 through June 2014. Like both prior publications, this newsletter is not an official publication of the Town of Occoquan and is produced and distributed at no cost to the town. The Town of Occoquan assumes no responsibility or liability for the information contained in this publication.