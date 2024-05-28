|
There is still time to register for Occoquan's 2nd Annual "Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade," which will take place this Saturday, June 1, as part of the RiverFest and Craft Show. Design and decorate a river vessel that expresses your creativity -- be it raft, canoe, inflatable, dinghy, kayak, rowboat or other non-motorized craft. Launch at the Occoquan Regional Park site and paddle or row along the coastline of town to Occoquan's footbridge to be judged. The greater portion of registration fees goes toward Occoquan’s Million Mighty Mussel Project in partnership with the Potomac RiverKeeper Network. For more information and to register go to https://www.occoquanfestivals.com/boatparade. (Ignore anything that says you must register by May 24). There are prizes for top places in 6 categories.