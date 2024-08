My siblings in Christ:

Isaiah writes this: “I am about to do a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert” [43:19].

Vocalizing the promise of our gracious God, the prophet manages to address whatever we may be worried about. Illness or a job crisis. Politics and climate change. And also transitions in leadership. In the name of Christ and in thanksgiving for the ministry we share in the Diocese of Los Angeles, it is my blessing to acknowledge the Standing Committee’s call for the election of a bishop coadjutor at our annual convention in Riverside in November 2025. The eighth bishop of Los Angeles will assume their duties in the summer of 2026, in anticipation of my retirement that October at age 72, as required by the church’s canons.

The transition process began in June, when the Standing Committee, under the leadership of its president, the Rev. Lester Mackenzie, met with the Rt. Rev. Todd Ousley, bishop for pastoral development in Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s office. Earlier this month, the committee appointed Judy Stark as search consultant. A lay leader in the Diocese of Southwest Florida and a former newspaper editor and reporter, Judy has provided consulting services in over 20 bishop searches.

In the days ahead, the Standing Committee will announce the names of the search committee. From that point forward, the search committee will take responsibility for reporting on its progress. But I can give you the key details now.

This autumn and Advent, the committee will prepare a diocesan profile. In winter, it will publish the profile and call for nominations. From springtime through summer 2025, it will review candidate files, conduct interviews, and invite the finalists to a retreat. The search committee will announce a slate of candidates in early autumn, allowing time for petition candidates under the canons. Members of the diocese will have a chance to meet the candidates at a series of town meetings.

With an election in November 2025, we expect that the bishop coadjutor will be prepared to take up their duties in May 2026, affording them and me an opportunity to work together until the consecration and ordination of the new bishop and passing of the crozier on July 11, 2026. I will remain as a consultant until September and then begin a sabbatical that will take me through my October retirement.

Once we have our slate of candidates, the search committee will pass the baton to a transition committee, also appointed by the Standing Committee. The transition committee will be responsible for the town meetings, the consecration service, and hospitality to the candidates, the new bishop and their family, and Kathy and me.

Wherever and however this news reaches you, I imagine it provokes emotions akin to those I feel as I write. During all our transitions, we can be anxious, joyful, and sometimes both at the same time. Transitions in life embody some of the substance of the way of the cross. But fear not. The touchstone of our faith is the proximity of our risen savior, making all things new all the time. Isaiah invites us to wade in the living streams of God’s never-ending creative work. It has been my blessing to walk along this grace-drenched way with you, and I will relish each day of the two years I have left as your bishop.

Yours in Christ’s love,

The Rt. Rev. John Harvey Taylor VII Bishop of Los Angeles