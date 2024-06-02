Duck Splash Winners!

|
Thank you to everyone who participated in and helped out at the 16th annual Occoquan Duck Splash. As a result of your efforts we raised thousands of dollars for the 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers, who uses scuba as a therapeutic tool for wounded warriors. The winners of this year's duck splash are listed below and their prize winnings will be mailed this week.
1st Place - $500 - Chris Floyd
2nd Place - $100 - Kara Castillo
3rd Place - $100 - Tracy Soular
4th Place - $100 - Barbara Edmondson
5th Place - $100 - Sanja Lacan
6th Place - $20 - Samantha Cribari
7th Place - $20 - Merial Currer
8th Place - $20 - David Hoff
9th Place - $20 - Nicole Knight
10th Place - $20 - Katie Ryan