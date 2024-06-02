Town of Occoquan Mayor's E-Newsletter Update Irregular, Unscheduled Updates from Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta June 2, 2024

Duck Splash Winners! View as Webpage Thank you to everyone who participated in and helped out at the 16th annual Occoquan Duck Splash. As a result of your efforts we raised thousands of dollars for the 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers, who uses scuba as a therapeutic tool for wounded warriors. The winners of this year's duck splash are listed below and their prize winnings will be mailed this week.

1st Place - $500 - Chris Floyd 2nd Place - $100 - Kara Castillo 3rd Place - $100 - Tracy Soular 4th Place - $100 - Barbara Edmondson 5th Place - $100 - Sanja Lacan 6th Place - $20 - Samantha Cribari 7th Place - $20 - Merial Currer 8th Place - $20 - David Hoff 9th Place - $20 - Nicole Knight 10th Place - $20 - Katie Ryan

© Earnie Porta, 2024. All rights reserved. Earnie Porta is the Mayor of the Town of Occoquan, Virginia. The Mayor's E-Newsletter Update is a successor publication to both Earnie Porta's E-Newsletter Update as well as his previous Mayor's E-Newsletter Update, the latter of which he published while serving as Mayor from July 2006 through June 2014. Like both prior publications, this newsletter is not an official publication of the Town of Occoquan and is produced and distributed at no cost to the town. The Town of Occoquan assumes no responsibility or liability for the information contained in this publication.