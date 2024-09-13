September 13, 2024 Click here to view as a webpage.

Announcing Slate of Nominees for the

﻿ Bishop Suffragan of the Diocese of West Texas

Dear Clergy and People of the Diocese of West Texas,


I am thrilled to be able to share with you our slate of nominees for the next bishop suffragan of our beloved diocese. We have been at work since the last Diocesan Council in February, organizing our Nominating Committee, recruiting nominations, and studying the vision for our diocese set forth by the Rt. Rev. Dr. David G. Read, D.D., Bishop of West Texas. The Holy Spirit has been invited into our discernment process again and again, leading us to this slate of nominees for our election on October 19, 2024.


Slate of nominees for Bishop Suffragan Election:

﻿

The Rev. Angela Maria Cortiñas, Associate Rector,

St. David’s Episcopal Church, Austin, Texas


The Rev. Canon Wm. Lee Curtis, Canon to the Ordinary,

Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande, El Paso, Texas


The Rev. Matthew Wise, Associate Rector,

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, San Antonio, Texas


The Committee has published a Meet the Nominees booklet to introduce and give insight into the ministry of each of these fine individuals. It is designed to help us prayerfully discern whom God is calling to serve as our next bishop suffragan alongside Bishop Read, as a second chair leader. Inside, you will find photos, biographical information, answers to ministry questions, and links to sermons.


Our Nominating Committee is a combination of our diocesan Standing Committee along with priests and laity from across our diocese. I am grateful to everyone who has carried out this holy work together.


It is with joy and hope that we share the slate of nominees, continuing the discernment process that concludes with the election of our bishop suffragan. Before the election, study this material, and attend the Discernment Forums the weekend of October 4 - 6. These forums will also be made available online.


Most importantly, invite the Holy Spirit’s ongoing work as we continue to pray for this process, all the nominees, our clergy and delegates who will be voting, and the whole diocese as we discern together for this time in the life of our diocese and our future.

Know you will be in my prayers as well; I pray for open hearts and listening minds as

God guides us to continue the ministry we are all called to in the Diocese of West Texas.


Peace,

James+


﻿The Rev. J. James Derkits, III

President of the Standing Committee

Meet the Nominees


The Meet the Nominees booklet includes a brief statement from each nominee, selections from their profile with the Office of Transition Ministry of The Episcopal Church, video greetings from the nominee, and links to sermons they have selected as examples of their preaching.


Click here to save a printable copy of the booklet or read it online, at dwtx.org/bishop-suffragan.

Discernment Forums


Three Discernment Forums will take place October 4 - 6, 2024 in Harlingen, Victoria, and San Antonio. The forums will be open for anyone in the Diocese to attend as one of several ways to get to know the slate of nominees. All forums will be accessible online via livestream and released as a recording afterwards.

Share the News


Would you like to share this announcement with friends in your congregation?

Click here to save a printable copy of the letter.


Please Note: A Meet the Nominees resource toolkit has been posted to on our website.

Click here to download the materials.

Bishop Nominating Committee:


The Standing Committee Members

The Rev. James Derkits, Trinity by the Sea, Port Aransas - President

Dr. Liz Manning, Holy Spirit, Dripping Springs

Susan Alwais, St. George, San Antonio

Libby Templeton, St. Michael and All Angels, Blanco

The Rev. Jonathan Wickham, All Saints', Corpus Christi

The Rev. Karen Morris, Emmanuel, Lockhart


The Assisting Members

Dr. Lorena Rojas, St. John’s, McAllen 

The Rev. Mike Woods, St. Elizabeth's, Buda 

Lory Zimmerman, St. Philip’s, Uvalde 

The Rev. Betsy Stephenson, Grace, Llano 

Dorcas Sampson, Church of the Resurrection, Windcrest 

The Rev. Michael Koehler, Trinity, Victoria 
Email  Facebook  Instagram  YouTube

Episcopal Diocese of West Texas | 111 Torcido PO Box 6885 | San Antonio, TX 78209 US

Unsubscribe | Update Profile | Constant Contact Data Notice

Constant Contact